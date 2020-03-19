BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,675 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of BHP Group worth $218,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 326.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 287,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,297. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

