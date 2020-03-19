BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.