Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,122.25 ($14.76).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYG. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

LON BYG traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) on Thursday, reaching GBX 670.50 ($8.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 952.50 ($12.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,126 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,123.67.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

