Bigbom Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, IDEX and Hotbit. Bigbom has a market cap of $104,485.92 and $90,877.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.05384930 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

BBO is a token. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.