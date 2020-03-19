Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $161.59 million and approximately $141.99 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00053369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.04152468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00067248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00039297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 161,795,904 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

