BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of BIO-TECHNE worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,652 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH stock opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $157.63 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.