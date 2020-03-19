Biocept (BIOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.89. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

