Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Biogen worth $106,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $11.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.31. The stock had a trading volume of 196,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,944. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.20 and a 200-day moving average of $281.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

