BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $82.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEAT. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,914. The stock has a market cap of $977.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICON Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 332,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors now owns 22,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 249,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

