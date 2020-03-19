Biotron Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Biotron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biotron has a market cap of $7,228.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Biotron

Biotron was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io.

Buying and Selling Biotron

Biotron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

