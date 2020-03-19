Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $60,750.27

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $60,750.27 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,724,026 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

