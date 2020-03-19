Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00007910 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Indodax, Coinnest and BtcTrade.im. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $88.12 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004374 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000541 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinnest, CoinBene, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Kucoin, YoBit, Huobi, Crex24 and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

