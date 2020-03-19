Bitcoin Gold Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $126.69 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.23 or 0.00121095 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Upbit, Huobi and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00521493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002477 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001827 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, C2CX, Bitinka, Bleutrade, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Coinnest, Braziliex, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Korbit, SouthXchange, Ovis, Huobi, Binance, Bithumb, Indodax, Bitsane, BitBay, Bit-Z, TDAX, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Kucoin, QuadrigaCX, Coinone, Koineks, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitlish, YoBit, BitFlip, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Upbit, Bitfinex, BitMarket, Negocie Coins and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

