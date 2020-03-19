Bitcoin Interest Hits Market Capitalization of $159,295.05 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $159,295.05 and $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00521203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00119593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00091463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002756 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

