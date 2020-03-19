Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00087514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.01071310 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00192080 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007722 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00090584 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

