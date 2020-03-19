Bitcoin Private Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,205.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00003070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, TradeOgre and Altcoin Trader. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $842,387.60 and $3,205.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 105.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00518932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00117821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00091456 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002588 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Nanex, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

