Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Hits $3.14 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $3.14 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $151.38 or 0.02523526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bibox, Coinbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198110 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00105326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,337,315 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, CoinEx, ZB.COM, OKEx, IDAX, Bitrue, SouthXchange, DragonEX, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinZest, Altcoin Trader, Coinbit, OTCBTC, FCoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Korbit, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Kraken, Bitbns, BigONE, Bitkub, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, Koinex, Kucoin, Binance, Indodax, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bibox, CoinBene, MBAex, Bitfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

