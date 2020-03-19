BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $13,478.97 and $8.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,348,041 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

