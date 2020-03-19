BitWhite Market Cap Tops $11,982.75 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Exrates and BitFlip. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $11,982.75 and approximately $910.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

