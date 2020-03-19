BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $422,493.95 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,198. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.