BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $33.00 at Nomura

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Nomura from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

BJ traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 67,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

