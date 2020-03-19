Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) versus Callitas Health (NYSE:MPHMF) Critical Analysis

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Callitas Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 1.74 $214.37 million $1.16 3.56 Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $13.81, indicating a potential upside of 234.44%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Callitas Health on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Callitas Health Company Profile

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

