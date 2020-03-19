Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

