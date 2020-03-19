BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 395,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,799. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

