BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 469.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,591 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 166,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 770,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 395,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,799. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

