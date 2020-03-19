BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

MFL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 214,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,283. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

