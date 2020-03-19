BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Purchases $25,289.88 in Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 2,254 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,289.88.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 302,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,305. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

