Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,620,000.

Shares of BBN opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

