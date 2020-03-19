Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Group worth $23,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 10,416,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,559. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

