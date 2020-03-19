Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $82,240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,411 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $149.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

