Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.78% of OptimizeRx worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRX. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.43. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

