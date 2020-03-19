Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,218 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

