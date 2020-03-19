Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,434 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 134,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

NUVA opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.