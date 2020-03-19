Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,545,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,111,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,242,000 after purchasing an additional 250,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

