Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $95.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $153.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.29.

