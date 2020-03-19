Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $169.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

