Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,456,000 after buying an additional 694,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,467,000 after buying an additional 583,973 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $39.80 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

