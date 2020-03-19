Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 9,276 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of AVLR opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

