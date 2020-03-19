Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

