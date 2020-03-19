Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1,027.0% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of LSTR opened at $95.86 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

