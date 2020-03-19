Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,212 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

