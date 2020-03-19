Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,654 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 106,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.