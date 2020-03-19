Block-Logic (BLTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119,579.44

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 211% higher against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $119,579.44 and $229.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00083666 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

