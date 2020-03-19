Blockpass Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $142,903.93 and approximately $1,567.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

