BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.32 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $8.54 million and $2,430.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00005415 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 93.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00021990 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000561 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005402 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003075 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,817,673 coins and its circulating supply is 26,274,707 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

