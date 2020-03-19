Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will post $55.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.42 million and the highest is $56.99 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $51.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $232.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $237.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.24 million, with estimates ranging from $229.24 million to $296.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

BRG stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 164.35 and a quick ratio of 164.35. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

