BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$184.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.00.

BYD stock traded up C$0.80 on Thursday, reaching C$154.83. 110,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$211.40. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

