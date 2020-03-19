BMO Capital Markets Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price to C$44.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.56.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$33.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.36.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

