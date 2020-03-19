BMO Capital Markets Trims Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$34.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.99% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.82.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

