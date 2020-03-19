BMO Capital Markets Trims Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price to $18.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $795,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.